FG to inject 10m gas cylinders for sale nationwide

The Federal Government says it will inject 10,000,000 cylinders of the Petroleum Liquified Gas into circulation nationwide to increase access to the commodity.

Alhaji Musa Ibrahim, the Managing Director of the Nigeria LPG, made this known during a two day sensitization workshop in Bauchi on Tuesday.

He said the cylinders would be distributed nationwide through registered marketers, saying “we would establish micro sales and distribution centers for the cylinders.

“The price of the safe cylinders is affordable as the LPG is capable of improving economic activities of the end users,” he said.

Dayo Adeshina, the senior special assistant to the vice president on LPG, urged the people of the state to embrace the use of the LPG in their households.

He explained that the federal government is considering the possibility of increasing access to the commodity by reducing the high cost of the LPG to expand affordability.

He said the use of cooking gas would reduce instances of deforestation, desertification and soil erosion which contribute seriously to environmental hazards.

In his remarks, Gov. Bala Mohammed, represented by his deputy, Sen. Baba Tela, assured that his government would support the programme to succeed.

He called on the national LPG office to develop a means or device through which gas for firing automobiles to reduce carbon emissions will be introduced.

He explained that many Nigerians are ignorant of the potentials of the LPG, stressing that citizens need to be adequately aware of the potential of the product.

Earlier in his remarks, the state commissioner for natural resources, Nurudeen Abdulhameed, said government would fully support implementation of the project.

He said the state government would provide a spacious plot of land and the political will to see to the successful take off of the programme.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the two-day sensitization awareness workshop was tagged “Engaging Bauchi State Towards Sustainable Socio-economic Growth through LPG adoption and expansion.