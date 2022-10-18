FG to India: We’ll hold you liable if anything happens to Nigerian students

The Federal Government has told Indian authorities that the country would be held liable if anything untoward happens to Nigerian students in the country.

The warning came after an attack on Nigerian and African students at a private university, GD Goenka University, Delhi.

According to a report in the Times of India, Nigerian students, totalling over 60, were attacked following a football match in the school, leading to them fleeing the campus.

As reported earlier by The Eagle Online, the students refused to play a match in which they were paired with students from India, following an earlier incidence.

This led to the match being called off on Saturday.

The Indian students then launched the attack on Sunday.

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Dr. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Federal Government had told the Indian authorities they would be held liable for any harm to Nigerian students.

Dabiri-Erewa tweeted: “This happened Saturday as a result of a fracas during a football match between African and Indian Students.

“The Nigerian mission immediately took custody of 86 Nigerian students, invited the representatives of the Indian government, got their commitment to ensure safety of the students who then returned back to campus on Sunday.

“Calm has returned to the campus.

“A few injuries were recorded and further investigations are ongoing.

“The Nigerian mission had made it clear that the Indian authorities would be held responsible if anything happens to any of the students.

“There is already a written commitment by the Indian Authorities to protect our students.

“Any student feeling threatened should please report to the Nigerian mission in Delhi immediately.”

Our earlier story:

60 Nigerians flee Indian university over clash with locals on football

About 60 Nigerian students pursuing academics in an Indian private university, GD Goenka University, have fled their campus after they were allegedly beaten and abused on the football field and in their hostel.

According to the Times of India, the Nigerian students said they feared for their lives and were staying in various places of Delhi temporarily as they sought the intervention of the Nigerian embassy intervention.

Reports revealed they opted for the “temporary” decision to leave following a protest by a group of Indian students against Nigerians for offering prayers on the football ground nearly a month ago.

The protesting students, who shouted: “Jai Shri Ram,” had lodged a complaint with the Registrar, asking the authorities to ensure the Nigerians offered rituals or prayers known as “Namaz” in India only in their hostel rooms.

The matter was resolved amicably, police and the university had said then.

However, on Sunday, both the police and the university management said the football field had nothing to do with the protests over “Namaz” a month ago.

According to a Nigerian student, Khaleel, the trouble erupted on Friday when the university decided to have both Indian and Nigerian students in one team.

Khaleel said: “Our captain spoke with the sports officer and laid down his objections against a ‘mixed team’.

“The officer decided to call off the match.

“Despite that, a few Indian students entered the field and before anyone could realise a thing, someone hit our captain on the head with an iron rod.

“Outsiders, who had come on bikes, also joined them and there was a clash; however, the matter was resolved that day itself.”

Khaleel alleged that a group of Indian students attacked them in the hostel the next day (Saturday).

He added: “They hurled abuses and threatened us with dire consequences.

“We are 63 Nigerians here in total.

“We have left the campus for the time being and are staying in Delhi.”

Indian students, on the other hand, alleged they were attacked by a group of Nigerians.

Sultan Khan, a pharmacy student, alleged that he was walking on the campus on Saturday when four to five Nigerians used swearwords that were aimed at him.

“They kept raining blows on me. My friends came to my rescue, but they were thrashed with sticks and rods too,” said Sultan, who lodged a police complaint.

Both sides have lodged complaints against each other at Sohna City Police Station, leading to cross-FIRs.

The cases have been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 34 (common intention) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

“There was no major incident. The two groups had an argument during a football match, which escalated into a fight. We have received complaints from both sides and registered cross-FIRs. We are scanning CCTV footage and will take action accordingly,” said Upasana, the ACP (south).

The university management insisted that no student had left the campus.

They, however, said that 10 students had been suspended for their alleged involvement in the ruckus during the Friday match.