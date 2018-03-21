FG to inaugurate economy diplomacy initiative 

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is to inaugurate Nigerian Economic Diplomacy Initiative on April 5 to facilitate global market access for Nigerian products.

The spokesperson of the ministry, Dr Tope Elias-Fatile, said this on Wednesday in Abuja at the ministry’s bi-weekly press briefing.

He said the ministry would partner with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment to inaugurate the initiative to contribute to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plans of the Federal Government.

Elias-Fatile said the initiative would be different from the past as it would be ICT-driven.

He said that initiative was expected to be inaugurated by the Vice President Yemi Osinbajo at the State House.

He said: “It is an initiative of the ministry in collaboration with the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment and some other relevant MDAs.

“This initiative is to promote economic growth and development through facilitation of market access, foreign direct investment, cross border trade and inclusion of skills of Nigerians in diaspora for national development.’’

According to him, the initiative also seeks to contribute to the ERGP by facilitating global market access for Nigerian SMEs.

He also announced that Nigeria would actively participate in the Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting in the UK where issues that impact on lives of member states would be discussed.

He listed the issues to include promotion of international trade and investment, access to healthcare and education, strengthening of democratic institutions, promoting environmentally sustainable development and respect for human rights.

The official also disclosed other upcoming events to include, the 6th session of Iran-Nigeria Joint Commission in Tehran, April 30 to May 1 and Nigeria-Japan Business Forum in Tokyo later this month.

Others he said included Nigerian-Philippine Joint Commission in Manila in April; the 2nd of Nigeria-Indonesia Joint Commission in June and Nigeria-Pakistan Joint Ministerial Commission this month in Islamabad.