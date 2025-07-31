FG to health workers: Put Nigerians first, we are addressing your welfare concerns,

The Federal Government has assured health workers that the ongoing dialogue will address the long-standing welfare issues in the sector.

It called on all health workers to put the Nigerian people at the centre of their attention

‎Professor Ali Pate, Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, stated these after the Federal Executive Council meeting presided over by President Bola Tinubu at the Presidential Village, Abuja

‎Addressing State House correspondents after the meeting, Pate confirmed that discussions are ongoing with key stakeholders, including the Nigerian Medical Association, which recently issued an ultimatum over unresolved concerns.

‎“There are issues we can resolve through negotiation, and we are intent, in good faith, to continue to find ways to resolve those outstanding issues with them over time.

‎“At the end of the day, the health workers are the lifeblood of the healthcare system, and the infrastructure and equipment we are providing have to be complemented by the health workers,” he said.

‎Pate reiterated the government’s commitment to maintaining peaceful labour relations and averting strikes in the health sector.

‎He highlighted the administration’s major investments in tertiary health institutions across the country.

‎“We are seeing a revolution in terms of the infrastructure and equipment in federal tertiary institutions across our country.

‎“Recently launched oncology centres in hospitals in Katsina, Enugu, and Maiduguri are just examples of what this President has approved.

‎“Resources have already been deployed for tangible results that Nigerians can see.

“Folks who are unfortunately facing the deadly disease of cancer may now choose to use our own resources here in this country, unless somebody chooses to do otherwise.

‎“World-class infrastructure that this President has provided can attend to most kinds of cancers, and these are accompanied by human resources dedicated to cancer care,” he said.

‎The minister announced FEC’s approval for a major upgrade of the oncology centre at the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan.

‎“In line with health sector renewal investment initiative, today’s approval is a continuation of the trend of revolutionising the health infrastructure.”

‎”The new facility will feature a Linear Accelerator for advanced cancer diagnosis and treatment.

‎“This will enable Nigerians who are suffering from cancer to be catered for,” he said, adding that more centres in Lagos, Nasarawa, and other states are in the pipeline.

‎Pate also referenced recently inaugurated projects at the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital, which has transformed the facility among the largest in West Africa.

‎“This week alone, more than 10 major projects were commissioned there – a neurology centre, a stroke centre, a heart centre, an interventional radiology centre, and a revamped oncology centre.”

‎“This country has never witnessed such attention by a president to boost the health system,” he said

‎Addressing labour tensions, Pate acknowledged that a circular from the Accrued Wages Commission had triggered unrest among health professionals.

‎“This is a listening government.”

‎“The circular was withdrawn, and now we are in the process of negotiating in a transparent manner the increment in allowances so that we meet those health workers on the needs that they have expressed,” he said

‎Pate further confirmed the government’s decision to centralise the posting of nurses to ensure fairness and equity.

‎He reaffirmed President Tinubu’s directive to prioritise both health infrastructure and workforce welfare.

