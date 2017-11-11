FG to fund 2018 Budget partly from recovered loot – Sagay

The Federal Government is to partly fund the proposed N8.6 trillion budget for 2018 with N500 billion recovered through its anti-corruption efforts, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has said.

Sagay, who spoke on Friday in Abuja during his committee’s “interaction with stakeholders”, said the Federal Government’s anti-corruption efforts had, so far, been extremely successful.

“Regardless of what some elites, who I think are the beneficiaries of corruption, are saying, the anti-corruption efforts have been extremely successful,” he said.

He said Nigerians had never witnessed the recovery of looted funds as huge as the quantum the President Muhammadu Buhari Administration had achieved in the last two years.

“In 2018, N500 billion from what has been recovered is going to be used to fund the budget,” he said.