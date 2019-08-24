The Federal Government on Saturday promised to address housing deficit by delivering one million houses per year to close the 17 million shortfall by the year 2033.

The Minister of State, Works and Housing, Abubakar Aliyu, disclosed this in Abuja on Saturday during an inspection of the Federal Housing Authority mass housing project in Zuba, Federal Capital Territory.

Aliyu said the government has decided to improve on current construction of 100,000 houses per years in order to meet the basic needs of the people.

He said: “The production now is low; we are constructing 100,000 houses per year and we hope to improve it by constructing one million houses per year in order to close the gap of 17 million to 20 million housing deficits by the year 2033.

“That is the target of government, we are committed to doing that and to ensure that the programmes, policies are accomplished

“We will provide enabling environment to attract investors into the sector to help solve the problem of housing deficit in the country and to achieve the government goal by 2033.”

Aliyu also assured that the problems associated with acquisition of lands would be addressed.

Speaking on the Zuba project, the minister said it was designed specifically to address the huge housing deficit for the medium and low income earners.

He said the project which was to be completed by August was delayed because of the rainy season.

The minister assured that the government would deliver the project as soon as possible.

He said: “We will ensure that the project is completed soon, because it is one of our primary focuses.

“That is why it is our first point of call after inauguration.”

Umar Gonto, Acting Managing Director, FHA reiterated government commitment to ensuring that the common Nigerians have access to affordable housing

He said that the project was among many others spread across the country by the federal government,.

Gonto said that the houses were designed for low-income earners both in the public and private sector and the self-employed, once they meet up with the criteria.

Mr Ibrahim Shuaibu, the Project Manager who took the minister round the site said the 764 housing units is at 75 per cent completion stage.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports the housing project is located near the Zuba model market, the Zuba spare parts market and the FCT College of Education.