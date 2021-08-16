FG to concession four airports, calls for bids

The Ministry of Aviation has advertised for qualification for the concession of four International Airport terminals and related services.

This is in compliance with the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC) and National Policy on Public-Private Partnership (N4P).

According to the document signed by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Aviation, Hassan Musa, the four major commercial airports (and surrounding communities) to be concessioned are: Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja; Murtala Muhammed Internatıonal Aırport, Lagos; Malam Amınu Kano International Airport and Port Harcourt International Airport.

They are to be developed into efficient, profitable, self-sustaining commercial hubs to create more jobs and develop local industries through a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

The document reads: “The Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) through the Ministry of Aviation is inviting bids from reputable Airport Developers/Operators/Financiers/Consortia for prequalification for the Concession of selected Airports Terminals under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

“The airport’s terminal concession is one of the critical projects under the Aviation Sector Roadmap of the FGN and fits well within the scope of the Ministry’s strategic plan for the sector.

“The execution of this project is meant to achieve the Federal Government’s objective in terms of air transport value chain growth by developing and profitably managing customer-centric airport facilities for safe, secure and efficient carriage of passengers and goods at world-class standards of quality.”