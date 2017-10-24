FG to commit N12.5b to completing Zobe Regional Water Supply Project in Katisina

The Federal Government on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Katsina State Government for the completion of Zobe Regional Water Supply Project, which was abandoned many years ago.

The Zobe Water Supply Project was first awarded in 1992 and abandoned by previous governments.

The project, when completed, would serve Katsina, Dutsin-ma, Kankia, Kurfi, Kafin-Soli, Karofi and environs.

With the determination to complete all abandoned water projects, the Federal Ministry of Water Resources has revisited the Zobe project.

In order to elicit the commitment of Katsina State Government, the Federal Government through Ministry of Water Resources signed an MoU with the state in order to ensure synergy and a speedy completion of the project.

Signing the MoU on behalf of the Federal Government, the Minister of Water Resources, Engr. Suleiman H. Adamu, said the Federal Government would commit N12.5 billion into the completion of the project, while the Katsina State Government would contribute about N3 billion.

Adamu explained: “The parties have also agreed that the Katsina State Government shall take over the execution and funding of Phase 1b works of the project, which would involve essentially the distribution from Dutsinma hill tank to Karofi, Kafin Soli, Radda, Kankia and Charanchi.”

Adamu reiterated the Federal Government’s commitment in addressing urban water supply challenges by collaborating with the states.

He said: “Due to the huge capital required for the development of water infrastructure, the Federal Government is ready to synergize with states in order to improve the current state of water supply in the country.”

Responding, the Katsina State Government, represented by the Deputy Governor, Mannir Yakubu, said the state has demonstrated a strong political will by signing the MoU with the Federal Government.

Yakubu said the present administration of Aminu Bello Masari placed a lot of priority on water projects.

He thanked the Federal Government on its intervention on water projects in the state.

He added that the state would pay its N3 billion counterpart funds in the agreement.

Earlier while in the state, the Minister inspected Sabke, Dutsi and Mashi water supply schemes.

The construction works of these schemes were awarded on February 9, 2017 and work is in progress.

While Sabke Water Supply scheme would take water to Daura and Maadua, Dutsi and Mashi Water Supply schemes would take water to Maiadua, Daura, Mashi and Dutsi.

The Minister assured the State Government that the projects would start supplying water to the communities before the end of 2017.

“The construction works of Dutsi and Mashi Water Supply projects are practically completed and are now being test run,” he said.