FG to close Ijora Bridge in Lagos for repairs

The Federal Government has announced full closure of the Ijora Bridge in Lagos, starting from April 27, for critical repair works.

The Federal Controller of Works, Lagos State, Olukorede Kesha, made this known during an inspection of the bridge on Monday.

She said that the bridge connecting Ijora Causeway to Apapa needed comprehensive repairs, especially replacement of defective bearings beneath the deck.

Kesha said: “This bridge has been awarded for some time now in different phases.

“We are now at the final phase, which involves lifting the entire bridge deck to change the faulty bearings beneath.

“A lot of the bearings are defective, and approximately 50 of them will be replaced across three sections.”

Kesha emphasised the importance of the Ijora Bridge as a major route leading to Apapa, home to two of Nigeria’s busiest ports: Tincan and Apapa ports.

She acknowledged the disruption the closure would cause but said that it was necessary for the safety of commuters and to prevent further deterioration.

She said that to manage the expected gridlock, motorists approaching from Ijora would be redirected through Seven Up Roundabout to reconnect to Apapa.

She said that heavy-duty vehicles would be diverted via Costain through Iganmu to access Apapa.

Kesha reassured the public that the Federal Ministry of Works had carefully planned the diversion routes and did not anticipate major issues.

She appealed to road users for understanding and cooperation.

She also said that the repairs would be time-sensitive.

According to her, the ministry has received complaints from concerned citizens who have noticed intense vibrations on the bridge.

She gave the assurance that the bridge would not collapse, but said it needed urgent attention.

Kesha said: “It won’t collapse, but it definitely needs help.

“If you drive on the bridge now, you will feel vibrations.

“That is because the bearings, the spring-like supports under the deck, have weakened significantly.”

This repairs, she added, would be the first major work on the Ijora Bridge since it was constructed decades ago.

She said the initial phase of the work, which would involve lifting the deck and replacing the bearings, would require full closure.

However, subsequent activities such as removing and replacing the asphalt might be done in stages, possibly on Sundays, to reduce traffic disruption, according to the official.

Kesha emphasised the importance of public awareness, noting that the Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, had mandated that any bridge closure must be widely publicised.

She said: “We want members of the public to know that this is for their safety.

“With their cooperation, we can finish this work in time and restore the bridge to a much safer condition.”

