FG to close another major bridge in Lagos for over two months

The Federal Government will on Wednesday close the Independence Bridge (Marina bound), Lagos for over two months to facilitate maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State Olukorede Kesha, made the disclosure in a statement she issued to newsmen on Monday.

Kesha said: “The Federal Ministry of Works wishes to inform the motoring public of a planned closure of the Independence Bridge (Marina bound) commencing on Wednesday, March 19, 2025.

“This closure is necessary to facilitate essential maintenance and rehabilitation works on the bridge.”

Kesha said that the closure, which would be until the end of May, would affect traffic from the Ahmadu Bello Way and Adeola Odeku toward Marina, Eko Bridge, and Onikan by Zone 2.

She added: “The Independence Bridge will remain closed until the end of May 2025 for the repairs.

“Motorists are, therefore, advised to plan their journeys accordingly and seek alternative routes.”

According to Kesha, the Federal Ministry of Works apologises for any inconveniences the closure may cause.

She added that the ministry appreciated the understanding and cooperation of members of the public as it intensified efforts to ensure safety and stability of road infrastructure.

