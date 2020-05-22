The Federal Government has asked churches, mosques and other organisations whose activities were suspended as a result of the lockdown occasioned by the bid to check the spread of Coronavirus Disease to submit guidelines for their reopening.

The Director General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu, stated this on Thursday in Abuja during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Other organisations affected by the total lockdown on their businesses include restaurants, spas, barbing and hair dressing salons and bars.

Ihekweazu said the drafting of the guidelines was thrown back to the bodies because the government wants them to own the process.

He said: “This is what we’ve been advising every society, organisation, community, be it faith-based, cultural based, professionally based, to come up with guidelines for themselves.

“We are happy to advice and engage, but this needs to be led and owned by the leaders of those organisations.”