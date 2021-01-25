The Federal Government has opened diplomatic channels on the plight of Nigerians awaiting deportation from Saudi Arabia.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha said this at the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 briefing on Monday in Abuja.

Mustapha, the Chairman of the PTF on COVID-19, said that “Nigeria is currently working with the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia on the deportation of 600 Nigerians.”

He said that the deportees were expected to arrive in two batches on January 28 and 29 and would be quarantined for 14 days in line with COVID-19 protocols.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the affected Nigerians were reportedly arrested by Saudi authorities because they had stayed beyond their permits.