FG threatens to revoke Abuja-Lokoja Road contract

The Federal Government says it will revoke the contract for the reconstruction of Abuja-Lokoja Expressway if work on the critical road is not significantly accelerated.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi, issued the warning to the contractor during an inspection tour on Saturday in the Abuja section.

Umahi commended the contractor for the quality of work done, but frowned at the slow pace of work.

He said the contractors would be paid for jobs done based on milestone completion.

According to him, those who could not meet up the Federal Government’s targets would get their contracts revoked and given to those who could deliver.

He said: “We are going to agree on what you can finish in the next one year.

“And we will agree on milestone completion.

“If you complete from here to there, you will get paid.

“For those who cannot meet up, we will divide their jobs and give to those who can.

“We are giving you an advance notice.

“And the advance notice is that you should start another gang.

“If I come again in the month of November, and the thing is still like this, I will discontinue the job.

“The quality of the job is excellent, the pace of the work is nonsense.”

Umahi disclosed that the amount approved for the third section of the road, being inspected, was N56 billion for 53km, adding that the job has to be completed in April 2026.

He explained that it was to be done on asphalt, but the contractor decided to do concrete at the same price upon realisation that it is a better option.

Speaking at another section of the road, the minister commended the quality of work being done.

He said the Federal Government decided to use an indigenous contractor for the job to build content and they were doing a good job.

Umahi said: “The other section of the route, which is about 86km, is also being procured.

“And if this contractor increases his pace of work, we will ask him to join the contractors that will bid for that one.

“If it is for quality, we give him 99.9 percent.

“But he should increase the pace.

“We know we are owing him, that is why it is a bit slow.

“We will pay him within the next 30 days.

“We are surprising contractors with the payment.

“I encourage our indigenous contractors so that they can compete with the expatriates and they are not only competing, they are beating a number of expatriates.”

Umahi commended the Kogi State Governor, Usman Ododo, and the people of the state for their cooperation.

The Minister of State for Works, Bello Goronyo, commended President Bola Tinubu for being highly passionate about road projects.

Goronyo said: “This project is one of the priority projects of the President.

“So, my appeal to the contractors handling this project is to double your effort.

“Deliver this project on time, because we will not accept any excuse.

“The money is there, and, of course, there is a time for completion of this project.”

According to Goronyo, Nigerians are yearning for good roads and infrastructure, and the President is committed to funding the projects.

He appealed to Nigerians to continue to show solidarity.

Also speaking, Ododo, represented by the Commissioner for Works, Mohammed Yusuf, commended President Tinubu for infrastructure development.

Ododo said: “Our roads are in bad condition.

“We cannot achieve a greater height in terms of economic development without accessibility.

“That is why we are always praying for President Tinubu to succeed.”

