Federal Government has challenged Nigerian youths on the need to acquire relevant skills and training to fast track socio-economic development of the nation.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, Olusade Adesola, gave the charge on Monday in Abuja at the commemoration of the 2019 World Youth Skills Day.

Adesola, represented by Dr Maryam Abdullahi, the Director, National and Social Mobilisation Department of the ministry, said that the day was set aside to appreciate the huge contributions of skills acquisition to nation building.

He said: “The commemoration of World Youth Skills Day is aimed at appreciating and celebrating the contributions of skills acquisition to nation building.

“This has multiplier effects at reducing restiveness, poverty, as well as encourage and support job creation, which invariably leads to reduction in unemployment rate among youths.”

The permanent secretary said that the Federal Government, through the ministry and other relevant government departments, would continue to create enabling environment to empower youths and make them self-reliant.

He added that government’s interventions such as the National Social Investment Programme and the NYSC Skills Acquisition Entrepreneurship Development programme were geared toward tackling poverty and empowerment.

Dennis Zulu, the Director, International Labour Organisation Country Office, Nigeria, said that the day was meant to create awareness on the need for youths to acquire skills, including technical and vocational education.

Zulu, who was represented by Dr Runo Onosode of ILO, said the organisation would continue to collaborate with Federal Government to empower youths and make them useful to the society.

The event was attended by officials from Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, NYSC, SMEDAN, ILO, NDE, UNIDO and UNDP.