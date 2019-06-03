The Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has embarked on a capacity building to equip farmers on best practices in pork production to meet the international market.

Dr Mohammed Bello, the Permanent Secretary, FMARD, made this known at a two-day capacity building workshop for pig farmers from the South-South and South-East zones in Asaba, Delta.

Bello, who was represented by Victor Egbon, Desk Officer Pig Value Chain, FMARD, said that there were opportunities for pig farmers in Nigeria to explore and compete at the international market.

He said that the training was one of the efforts by the Federal Government to bridge the protein gap and to take advantage of the 38 per cent pork market internationally.

According to him, the essence of the workshop is to introduce farmers to best practices in pig production to meet international standard.

He said: “We are also here to train the farmers on how to convert the waste products from pig into biogas as a source of energy.

“Again, there will be a stakeholders meeting to enable the participants share ideas.

“According to Food and Agriculture Organisation, 38 per cent of meat protein consumed across the world is pork; so this workshop is apt to enable farmers process the pork to international market standard.”

Bello charged participants to inculcate the best practices in pork production.

Julius Omunizua, the Director, Livestock Services, Delta Ministry of Agriculture and Natural Resources, thanked the Federal Government for bringing the programme to Delta.

He said that pig farming was an interesting and lucrative business, adding that the training would equip farmers with the best practices in pork production and processing.

He charged participants to explore opportunities at the capacity building to enhance their capability.

Felix kehis, the Director, Delta FMARD, represented by Rhoda Abudei in the ministry said that more women and youths should venture into pig farming because of its simplicity.

Kehis said: “I want to call on women and youths to venture into pig farming because it is easy and less stressful.

“I want to urge the participants to become more resourceful to enable the government impact them with other programmes.”

A participant, Jerry Ossai, the Delta Chairman, Pig Farmers Association of Nigeria, said that the training was apt to equip them with modern best practices.

Another participants, Jonathan Ochonogor, a former Permanent Secretary, Delta Ministry of Agriculture said that starting pig production was expensive but in the long run “there are lots of profits’’.

Dr Jide Sokunbi, the Facilitator from the University of Ibadan, gave lectured on Modern Pig Husbandry Practices, exposed the farmers to pig production, disease control, management, processing and marketing of pork.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that no fewer than 50 pig farmers participated at the training.

The participants were drawn from Delta, Rivers, Imo, Anambra, Enugu among others states for the training.