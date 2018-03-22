FG targets critical infrastructure to boost socio-economic development – Fashola

The Federal Government says it is focusing on critical infrastructure and housing mandate that will enhance the socio-economic development of the country.

The Minister of Power Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said this during the inspection of phase one project of National Housing Programme of 72 flats in Gwagwalada Area Council on Thursday.

Fashola noted that the Federal Government was committed to addressing the housing needs of Nigerians through the National Housing Programme.

The minister expressed satisfaction at the pace and quality of work at the construction site, while urging the contractors to sustain the tempo and be consistent in the use of the best quality materials.

According to him, the administrations infrastructural commitment is actually getting to the real and ordinary people who may actually not see the president.

Fashola said: “The essence of National Housing Programme is to add value to the wellbeing of Nigerians by creating employment.

“It is also aimed to encourage standardisation of building materials which will boost local content and stabilise the economy.’’

Fashola expressed delight that Nigeria, under the leadership of President Buhari, had played a critical and positive role in developing a common African position that had helped to shape the economy.

The project team leader, Fashoranti Toyin, however, appealed to the minister to kindly use his good offices and request the Minister of FCT to allocate land closer to the city for phase 2 of the project.

She said the location of site was long way from the city, which was a challenge for the smooth execution of the project like transportation of materials from Mabushi to Gwagwalada.

The project team leader said that the 72 flats housing projects comprised of three condominiums of three floors each, roads, electricity and motorised boreholes, which were at various stages of completion.