FG talks tough as suspected IPOB, ESN members kill two policemen

The Federal Government has described as unacceptable the killing of two policemen by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra and Eastern Security Network.

The position of the FG was made known by the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, on Monday.

In a statement signed by his spokesman, Segun Adeyemi, Mohammed said the attitude of members of the IPOB and ESN equally negates its posturing that it was disposed to finding a political solution to the ongoing trial of its leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

The statement said: “We have credible information that ASP Francis Idoko (AP No. 154945); Inspector Emmanuel Akubo (AP No. 222336) and Inspector Rufai Adamu (AP. No. 285009), all serving officers of the Nigeria Police, were abducted by members of the Eastern Security Network (ESN), acting on the instructions of their leader, Chinonso Okafor, aka TEMPLE, on 27 Nov. 2021.

“Two of the officers, Inspectors Akubo and Adamu, were killed in the most gruesome manner and their decapitated bodies videotaped and circulated widely. The leader of the ESN team that killed the two officers is one ‘GENTLE’.

“Chinonso Okafor, the most influential commander of ESN in charge of Imo and Anambra states, as well as ‘Gentle’ and all those who perpetrated the abhorrent act will be made to face swift and sure justice.

“Alhaji Mohammed said the targeting and killing of security agents, under any guise, is a direct attack on the state and will not be tolerated.

“He said the continued attacks on security agents as well as agencies of government by ESN/IPOB are diametrically opposed to the call in certain quarters for a political solution to the IPOB issue, and wondered why those making such calls have yet to condemn the appalling murder of serving police officers.

“The Minister paid tribute to the officers, who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of their fatherland, as well as all security agents who are serving the nation to the best of their ability in a most difficult moment.

“He also condoled with the families of the slain officers, praying that God will comfort and strengthen them.”