FG takes over Cargo Airport inaugurated by Gov. Buni

The Federal Government FG has taken over the recently-inaugurated Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe said Monday.

He said at the launch of a book titled: “Governor Buni’s 1,500 projects” authored by Alhaji Mustapha Mohammed that the takeover followed a formal request by the state government.

He noted that the airport would boost socio-economic activities in the state.

“I am happy to tell you that last week, the Federal Government took over the ownership of the newly-commissioned Muhammadu Buhari International Cargo Airport, Damaturu.

“It is indeed a good story for the state because we were able to execute the project in line with the required standard.

“Our administration will forever remain focused in formulating and executing people-oriented projects for the benefit of the common man,’’ he said.

The governor commended the author, Alhaji Mohammed for finding various projects executed by his administration worthy of documentation.

Yobe’s Commissioner for Transportation and Energy, Alhaji Abdullahi Kukuwa, had recently told newsmen that the state spent more than N18 billion on the airport project initiated in 2017.

In his remarks, Mohammed said the 134-page book detailed the projects executed by Buni’s administration and their locations across the state.

“Letting the public know about the governor’s projects is my own contribution to good governance,” he said.