The Federal Government has listed measures to combat the spread of the Coronavirus Disease as schools prepare to open on January 18, 2021.

The measures were contained in a statement on Thursday by the Federal Ministry of Education, after a stakeholders meeting where the resumption of educational activities was reconfirmed.

According to the statement by the Director, Press and Public Relations of the Ministry, Ben Bem Goong, part of the measures adopted were the suspension of visiting days by parents of students in boarding schools and assembly and adherence to all measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

The meeting, presided over by the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, said schools must ensure compulsory wearing of face masks by all students, teachers and workers; temperature checks and hand washing facilities at strategic locations; and ensuring constant supply of water and sanitisers.

Others are enforcement of maintenance of social distancing and suspension of large gatherings such as assembly and visiting days; avoiding overcrowding, including limitations in class sizes and hostel occupancy; availability of functional health clinics with facilities for isolation and transportation of suspected cases to medical facilities; and adherence to all other non-pharmaceutical protocols, restrictions and containment measures as may be prescribed/approved by the PTF from time to time.

Goong added: “These measures which are to ensure safe reopening of schools for academic activities will be subject to constant review as we urge teachers, school administrators and other stakeholders to ensure strict compliance.”

The statement said the decision to reopen schools was reached after extensive consultations with relevant stakeholders, including State Governors, Commissioners of Education, proprietors and heads of institutions, staff unions and students