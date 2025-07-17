FG suspends online application recruitment into paramilitary agencies

The Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Service Board (CDCFIB) has suspended online recruitment for job applicants in any of the paramilitary agencies until July 21, 2025.

In a statement on Thursday, the Secretary to the Board, retired Maj.-Gen. Abdulmalik Jubril, said that the temporary suspension was to optimise the efficiency of the recruitment portal https://recruitment.cdcfib.gov.ng.

“This development will ensure that the portal accommodates the high level of applications while guaranteeing a smooth, transparent, and fair recruitment process.

“We appreciate the enthusiasm and interest of young Nigerians to serve their country through these vital agencies,” Jubril said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the online recruitment exercise was initially slated to commence July 2 before it was moved to July 14.

The paramilitary agencies with vacancies are the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Nigerian Correctional Service, Nigeria Immigration Service, and Federal Fire Service. (NAN)

