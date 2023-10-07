FG suspends N-Power programme indefinitely

The Federal Government has suspended the N-Power programme indefinitely.

It said the decision was a result of some irregularities within the scheme, noting that an investigation has been launched into the utilization of funds since the program began.

Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, Betta Edu, who made the announcement while featuring on a TVC news program on Saturday, claimed that some of the beneficiaries are not found in their place of assignments yet they expect monthly stipends.

Edu said some of the beneficiaries ought to have exited the program since 2022 but are still on the payroll.

“We must go back to look into N-Power and understand what the problems are so we will basically suspend the programe for now until we are done with proper investigation into the utilization of fund into the N-Power program.

“We want to know how many persons are basically on the program right now, how many persons are owed, amount they are owed. We are totally restructuring the N-Power and expanding it.

Also Read:

“There are lots going on. We met people who are supposed to have exited the program since last year and they are still on claiming that they are still teaching.

“Sometimes we contact the school or the places where they are working and they are not there. They are not working yet they keep claiming that they are being owed eight or nine months stipends. About 80 percent of them are not working yet they are claiming salaries,” she said.

The N-Power Program was launched by former President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration to address youth unemployment and help increase social development.