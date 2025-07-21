FG suspends controversial circular on doctors’ allowances

The Federal Government has suspended the recent circular issued by the National Salaries, Incomes and Wages Commission, reviewing the allowances of medical and dental officers in the federal public service.

The NMA had issued a 21-day ultimatum on June 2 to the Federal Government to withdraw the circular and meet its other demands to avert industrial action in the health sector.

The controversial circular, dated June 27, 2025, with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646, drew widespread criticism from medical associations, including the Nigerian Medical Association, the Medical and Dental Consultants’ Association of Nigeria, and the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors, among others.

The President of the NMA, Prof. Audu Bala, said the circular contains provisions that were not mutually agreed upon and which undermine the remuneration and welfare of medical professionals.

The NMA warned it will ground medical services nationwide if the government fails to meet its demands at the expiration of the ultimatum by July 23.

Speaking on Monday, the President of NARD, Dr. Tope Osundara, said the circular has been abolished for further deliberations.

“Arising from the meeting chaired by Honourable Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of Economy with his capacity as the Chairman of the Presidential Committee on Salaries today, it was agreed at the implementation of circular with reference number SWC/S/04/S.218/III/646, dated 27 June 2025, should be suspended to allow for further consultation with various professional associations.

“So, it has been suspended for further negotiations,” Osundara stated.

