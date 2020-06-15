The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, has ordered the suspension of a private airline, Executive Jet Services, from operating in the country with immediate effect.

The airline had conveyed musician Azeez Fashola, popularly known as Naira Marley, to Abuja for a musical concert in defiance of the restrictions on inter-state movement over COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister announced the suspension of the local airline during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 in Abuja on Monday.

Sirika said: “The return flight that conveyed the musician to and from Abuja was originally approved by the Ministry of Aviation to convey Justice Adefope Okojie.

“An approval that was fraudulently used by the airline charter company.”

He said the conduct of the Executive Jet Services was a gross violation of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 regulations and protocols which allowed only flights on essential services.

He said: “As much as government would encourage the operation and growth of all operators in the aviation industry, it would not condone actions that undermine government policies and constitute risks to public interests.”