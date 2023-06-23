FG supports FRSC with 130 operational vehicles

The Federal Government (FG) said it will continue to support the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) operations towards a crash-free nation.

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Senator George Akume, stated this while inaugurating 130 multi-functional operational vehicles for the corps on Friday in Abuja.

Akume while assuring President Bola Tinubu`s support, said that the vehicles would further boost the corps operations across the country.

He said that the present administration is determined to give special attention to policies and programmes to achieve set goals.

The SGF said that the federal government would invest in transport infrastructure, to enhance economic growth and safety of lives and property on Nigeria roads.

He said the deployment of the vehicles would aid the field operations that included rescue, recovery and speed removal of obstructions on the road.

According to him, it would enable the corps achieve its cardinal responsibilities through effective and efficient operations.

“Let me use this opportunity to reiterate Tinubu`s commitment to the provision of transport infrastructure.

“Mr President believes that investment in transport infrastructure is a key determinant of performance in all other sectors, since it plays a vital role in any nation’s development and growth.

Akume said that the Federal Government was in sync with the efforts of FRSC and encouraged other agencies of government at all levels, to develop similar resourceful ways to improve their work processes.

He said that operational vehicles would improve the quality of road safety management approach in Nigeria.

“Government efforts remained consistent, it is only proper for its agencies tasked with certain regulatory aspects of the infrastructure to live up to expectation.

“It is in this respect that FRSC comes in for road traffic regulation. If the responsible regulators do not live up to their billing, then government’s efforts would have been in vain, “he said

Akume advised the corps to deploy the 130 operational vehicles to enhance its visibility on the nation’s highways as soon as possible.

The SGF tasked the FRSC to sustain its transformational approach to road safety management and maintain its leadership role in the West Africa sub-region.

Earlier, the FRSC Corps Marshal, Dauda Biu said that one significant benefit of the event was to move the corps further in its goal of operating as a world class organisation.

Biu said that the vehicles would enhance the corps capacity to carry out its statutory duties most diligently

He said that it would also assist the corps to demonstrate how best to approach road safety management as the lead agency in the sector.

The 130 multi-functional operational vehicles comprise 97 patrol vehicles and 10 heavy duty tow trucks.

Others include; 15 flatbed tow trucks, five ambulances, one 56 seater staff bus and two coaster buses.