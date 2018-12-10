FG spends N15b on Conditional Cash Transfer in 20 states

Temitope Sinkaiye, National Coordinator, Conditional Cash Transfer, Unit, says the Federal Government has spent up to N15 billion on N1.8 million vulnerable women across 20 states.

Sinkaye stated this on Monday during an end-of-year review meeting in Bauchi.

She said the programme had enhanced the livelihood of 326,000 households.

She said: “From 2016 to 2018, the federal government has spent N15 billion on 326,000 households. That translated to N1.8 million, across 20 States.

“The Federal government has spent N15 million on the beneficiaries, which includes capacity and entrepreneurship training and the monthly stipend of N5,000, to all beneficiaries.”

Sinkaiye said at 2018 review meeting, it was decided that efforts would be geared towards prioritising scaling up the number of beneficiaries to N1 million households in 2019.

She added: “That would translate to 5 million beneficiaries.”

In his contribution, Barr. Aliyu Abdullahi, the Bauchi State Focal Person on Social Investment Programme, said the present administration had committed itself to improving the lives of the poor in the society.

He commended the Buhari administration for its dynamism in initiating the Social Investment Programme, which he said would impact on the lives of many households.