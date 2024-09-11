FG speaks on viral video of Nigerians stranded in Libya + Video

The Federal Government has reacted to the viral video of Nigerians saying they are stranded in Libya.

The reaction by the Federal Government to the viral video came through a statement from the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

A statement by the Director of Media, Public Relations and Protocols Unit of NiDCOM, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Tuesday said: “The attention of the Management of Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) has once again be drawn to another viral video showing some Nigerians stranded in Libya and calling for help to be evacuated back home.

“While this video will be looked into, it is worth noting that over 10,000 Nigerians were evacuated from Libya a few years ago, based on a memo by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, approved by the then President and a coalition of multi-agency team set up to evacuate all Nigerians stranded in Libya.

“For the umpteenth time, there was a clear warning by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa to Nigerians to desist from that dangerous path. But the warning was not yielded to.

“In the last couple of months, more Nigerians have been brought back from Libya, thanks to the efforts of the International Organisation for Migration in Nigeria, which has been regularly evacuating Nigerians stranded in Libya back home.

“Sadly, many Nigerians continue to return to Libya and find themselves stranded again.

“It must be pointed out here that the Commission has brought the video to the attention of the office of the National Security Adviser who heads the multi-agency evacuation team as well as the International Organisation for Migration who has also rescued thousands stranded. Both the IOM and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons has had cause to evacuate 2467 Nigerians from Libya in 15 flights from January to September, 2024.

“However, we warn again that deadly pathways to migration must be avoided , and traffickers who traffic these victims need to be arrested, named and shamed.”

