FG speaks on reports Third Mainland Bridge ‘opened up, shaking’

The Federal Government has reacted to reports that the recently upgraded Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has again “opened up” and was “shaking”.

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos State, Engr. Olukayode Popoola, reacted to the development in a statement.

In the statement made available to the media by the spokesperson of the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Boade Akinola, on Monday,the Federal Government said the reports were far from the truth.

It debunked the reports, largely on the social media, that the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos has “opened up” and was “shaking” and, therefore, unsafe to traffic, adding that the claim was both false and unfounded.

Giving an on-the-spot report on the Bridge, Popoola, who said he just drove along the Bridge without noticing any opening or experiencing any shaking as contained in the social media report, advised members of the public, especially commuters, to ignore the insinuations as the Bridge, which is receiving regular attention along with others across the country, is safe for use.