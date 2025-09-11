FG speaks on reported limiting of indigenous contractors to N20b jobs

The Federal Government on Wednesday reacted to a report that it has limited indigenous contractors to jobs below N20 billion.

The Minister of Works, Senator Dave Umahi, made the clarification during an inspection of the under-deck of the Carter Bridge in Lagos State.

During the inspection on Wednesday, Senator Umahi said: “They are not limited to just N20 billion.

“We are saying that our expatriate firms will no longer do jobs below N20 billion and we are saying that bigger indigenous contractors will also compete with expatriates on jobs that are above N20 billion.”

Umahi also directed that the ministry should withdraw certificates issued to contractors who failed to cover the binder course they put on road projects.

He said: “I observed failures during my inspections in Rivers and Abia States.

“I discovered that some contractors would lay binder course for 10km to 20km without applying the wearing course.

Also Read:

“I have said that the binder course is like reinforcement.

“The moment you allow it to remain uncovered by the wearing course for more than two months, that road has already failed.”

Umahi said that the Federal Government would also recover money for such a substandard job from erring contractors.

Follow The Eagle Online Channel on WhatsApp

[wpadcenter_ad id='745970' align='none']