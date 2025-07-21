FG speaks on reported cancellation of WAEC, NECO

The Federal Ministry of Education has warned Nigerians to disregard a false and misleading statement circulating online, alleging the cancellation of the 2025 West African Examination Council and National Examination Council examinations due to widespread malpractice.

This was contained in a statement issued to newsmen in Abuja on Sunday by the Director of Press of the Federal Ministry of Education, Folasade Boriowo.

The statement said: “The Ministry wishes to categorically disassociate itself from this fake news and clarify the following:

“The 2025 WAEC Examinations have been successfully concluded, with only a few isolated incidents of malpractice reported, all of which were promptly addressed by the relevant authorities.

“The ongoing NECO examinations are progressing smoothly, and as of this release, no cases of examination malpractice have been reported.”

Boriowo explained further that the Ministry had not received any official communication or report from WAEC, NECO, or any examination body regarding widespread malpractice in either of the examinations.

She urged students, parents, school administrators, and the general public to disregard the fake press release currently in circulation.

She said: “It is entirely fabricated, misleading, and intended to cause unnecessary panic and confusion.

“The public is advised to seek information only from verified and credible sources, including the official website of the Federal Ministry of Education: www.education.gov.ng.”

Other official websites for verification are: www.waecnigeria.org and www.neco.gov.ng, she added.

She explained that the ministry remained fully committed to upholding the integrity, credibility, and orderly conduct of all public examinations and wound continue working closely with examination bodies to strengthen monitoring and enforcement mechanisms.

She added that anyone found spreading false information would be reported to the appropriate security agencies for investigation and prosecution.

