FG speaks on alleged lopsided federal appointments

The Federal Government has reacted to the ongoing debate on reported lopsided federal appointments by the President Bola Tinubu administration.

Director of Information and Public Relations in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Segun Imohiosen, said this.

In a statement on Friday, Imohiosen said: “The Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (OSGF) wishes to address recent insinuations circulating, particularly on social media, regarding the composition of Federal appointments.

“The Government categorically refutes claims of lopsidedness and emphasizes its unwavering commitment to the principles of fairness, equity, and national unity. All appointments are made in strict adherence to federal character principle, as enshrined in Section 14 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as Altered).

“It is notable to mention that, His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, believes strongly in the unity of Nigeria and is guided by the ideals of fairness and tenets of justice in all appointments. This Administration is dedicated to ensuring that all regions and demographics of the country are adequately represented in its institutions and agencies.

“The OSGF therefore, urges the public to disregard unfounded speculations and rely on official Government sources for accurate information. The Government remains steadfast in its pursuit of a prosperous, united and equitable Nigeria, in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of this Administration. Pokers of embers of hate and disunity who carry tendentious and unfounded allegations should never be taken seriously by Nigerians.

“Inquiries with respect to this matter can be channeled through the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation which is the official custodian of such appointments.”

