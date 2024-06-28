FG speaks as another Nigerian is maltreated at Cairo airport

The Federal Government has reiterated the need for Nigerians travelling outside the shores of their sovereign boundaries to be more circumspect to avoid any untoward circumstances.

The Chairman/CEO of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, on Thursday in Abuja.

Dabiri-Erewa spoke during a visit by Rev. Israel Kristilere, the CEO of Oasis of Faith Intercontinental Limited and President of Christian Tourism Practitioners Association of Nigeria, who lamented the maltreatment he suffered at Cairo, Egypt during a stopover on his pilgrimage to Israel.

Dr. Kristilere recounted the events of April 30, 2024 when he and 27 pilgrims were en route to Israel during a four-hour layover in Cairo.

He said: “Myself and another first-class passenger were resting in the lounge.

“Around midnight, I observed that boarding had commenced, yet my group remained seated.

“Upon inquiry, I learnt they had instructed us to wait.”

Kristilere added that when he attempted to board, he was detained by airport security personnel on accusations of sexual abuse, based on a trump-up complaint and a supposed video recording he was not allowed to view.

Forced to apologise to the alleged victim to avoid court proceedings, he expressed his sympathy for the lady in case someone else had abused her and she mistook him for the person.

He also documented his refusal to sign an Arabic document by writing: “I DO NOT KNOW,” above his surname, while recording the audio of the encounter through his phone.

Amidst this ordeal, the intervention of the Desk Manager resulted in the return of Rev. Kristilere’s passport and his release.

On May 1, at around 1am, the 27 pilgrims, who had refused to board without him, finally departed Cairo together.

Reacting to the sordid narrative, the Chairman/CEO NiDCOM, who was represented by the Secretary to the Commission, Dr. Sule Yakubu Bassi, clarified that NiDCOM would bring his petition to the attention of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Nigerian Embassy in Egypt, adding that they have the powers and jurisdiction to intervene and investigate.

She apologised for the maltreatment Rev. Kristilere endured, emphasising that no Nigerian should face inhumane treatment abroad.

Dabiri-Erewa commended Rev. Kristilere for securing support from the Christian Pilgrims Commission and encouraged him to forward relevant documents to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Egyptian Embassy.

The NiDCOM Boss further assured that the commission will continue to advocate for dignified and humane treatment and privileges of Nigerians all over the world.