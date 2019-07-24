The Managing Director of Kano Electricity Distribution Company, Dr Jamilu Gwamna, has said that the power deal signed between the federal government and German-based company, Siemens would revolutionise the power sector in Nigeria.

In a statement issued on Wednesday in Kano, Gwamma commended the federal government for signing the electricity road map agreement noting that it would resuscitate the power sector.

The statement signed by Malam Ibrahim Shawai the Head of Corporate communications of KEDCO, the MD said the agreement upon implementation would open up opportunities for the nation.

It said: “Going by the terms of the agreement, if the deal is successful, millions of jobs will be created automatically and the manufacturing sector will come back to life.

“The power sector has been neglected for too long.

“Several attempts made by previous administrations had failed and huge money allocated for the sector was embezzled, with no power to commensurate with what was spent.”

Gwamna said the German-based company, Siemens, was known for quality and professionalism in view of the impact made in the power sector in Egypt.

He said: “With 7000MW by 2021 and 11000MW by 2023, we may not solve all the problems in the sector but it will bring about a positive change that will do the magic in the manufacturing sector, rural development and industrialization.’’

He added that with improved power capacity, a lot of agro-industries would emerge and every other sector would witness the impact.

The MD noted that cost of doing business would reduce to the barest minimum.

He, therefore, appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to ensure strict monitoring of the deal to avoid hijacking and going the way of other failed power agreements signed in the past.

Gwamma appealed to the other arms of government to support the move and work towards the success of the project.

Buhari on Monday witnessed the signing of the Electricity Road Map Agreement which was a fall out of a meeting the President had held with German Chancellor, Angela Merkel on August 31, 2018.