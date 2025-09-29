FG should protect Dangote Refinery — MURIC

The Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has called on the Federal Government to protect Dantore Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemicals following the strike threat by the Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) as a result of a trade dispute with the refinery over allegation of mass dismissal of about 800 Nigerian workers.

The Islamic human rights organisation, in a statement it issued early on Monday, told the oil workers to leave Dangote Refinery alone.

The group accused the leadership of PENGASSAN of putting the welfare of more than 250 million Nigerians in jeopardy because of an infinitesimal minority.

It therefore called on the Federal Government to protect Dangote Refinery from the overbearing influence of the oil workers’ union.

This was disclosed in the statement issued by the Executive Director of the faith-based rights advocacy group, Professor Ishaq Akintola.

The statement said: “Oil workers under the aegis of Petroleum and Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) have decided to go on strike from today, Monday, 29th September, 2025 as a result of a trade dispute with the Dangote Refinery over allegation of mass dismissal of about 800 Nigerian workers (https://punchng.com/dangote-refinery-pengassan-declares-nationwide-strike-starting-monday/#google_vignette).

“In our candid opinion, this strike is absolutely unnecessary. It appears there are other hidden motives. Going by what Nigeria went through in terms of decades of fuel shortages, long queues at petrol stations, high price of fuel which often ignited sudden rise in the prices of goods and services, etc, PENGASSAN should have considered the impact on Nigerians before deciding to go on strike.

“It is a narrow-minded, parochial and unpatriotic decision. It is equally a most unpopular step and Nigerians from different walks of life have expressed their disapproval of the strike.

“The examples of other trade unions which allow private institutions to function without interruption have been cited. Among those mentioned is the Academic Staff Union of Nigerian Universities (ASUU) which allows private universities like Crescent University, Summit University, Al-Hikmah University and others to function without interference.

“Another example is the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) which does not poke its nose into the running of transport companies using luxurious buses like ‘God Is Good’, GUO and Ekeson. Neither do their drivers join the national body of drivers’ union.

“Ditto for the National Union of Teachers (NUT). This is the trade union of teachers in both primary and secondary schools throughout the country. NUT does not go after thousands of private nursery, primary and secondary schools operating in Nigeria.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government to protect Dangote Refinery from the excesses of PENGASSAN and any other external workers union. Our call is hinged on the interest and general welfare of Nigerian citizens as well as that of the Nigerian economy.

“Both foreign and local investors need the guarantee of safety from union hawks. The recklessness of union leaders is capable of totally neutralizing the laudable efforts being made by FG to attract foreign investment.

“It also behoves FG to treat Dangote Refinery as a priority project of the Nigerian oil sector which has started stabilizing the dollar, feeding local oil needs and providing jobs.

“The impact of Dangote Refinery is already being felt throughout the world thereby earning tons of respect for Nigeria in the comity of nations. Already, the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has confirmed that Dangote Refinery is pushing its European counterparts which hitherto serviced the Nigerian market out of business (https://businessday.ng/energy/article/more-european-refineries-struggle-as-dangote-ramps-up-output/).

“The fact that this refinery has been able to bring the price of petrol down should also be considered. This is a factor that can assist FG in controlling Nigeria’s inflation.

“It is unthinkable that a fellow Nigerian will invest $23 billion in a 650,000 barrels per day refinery aimed at ameliorating the sufferings of the Nigerian masses only for a workers’ union from outside to dictate outrageous terms to him. Such a union should be treated as an economic saboteur. It is high time FG cut the wings of extremist union leaders. Times like this call for strong leadership. FG must be decisive.

“PENGASSAN must be told in clear, unequivocal and emphatic terms to leave the only working oil refinery in Nigeria alone. This should not be too difficult for the union unless it is working for foreign interests.

“PENGASSAN leadership has put the welfare of more than 250 million Nigerians in jeopardy because of self-interest and an infinitesimal minority working in Dangote Refinery whose number is below 1,000. This strike is anti-people. Leave Dangote alone.”