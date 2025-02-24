FG shifts council meeting amid Osun LGA crisis

The Federal Ministry of Information and National Orientation has postponed the National Council for Art, Culture, Tourism, and Creative Economy meeting, originally scheduled to be held in Osun State from February 25 to 27, 2025.

This, according to available information, is in response to heightened political tensions in the state following the local government crisis.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, communicated this decision through an internal memo titled ‘Urgent Action Against Hosting of National Council for Art, Culture, Tourism and Creative Economy from 24-27 February 2025, in Osun State’, which was addressed to State Commissioners, Directors of MDAs, Heads of Departments/Units, and key stakeholders.

“With reference to the above, I wish to bring to your notice the current tense situation in Osun State stemmed from political unrest and uproar in view of the ongoing local government elections”, the memo partly read.

The memo further directed all concerned parties to take note of the change in schedule and assured them that a new date for the meeting would be announced in due course.

“From the foregoing, I am directed by the Hon. Minister to inform you that the upcoming Council Meeting scheduled to hold in Osun State from 25 – 27 February 2025 has been postponed to a later date that will be duly communicated.

“Any inconvenience(s) caused is highly regretted, please”, the memo further stated.

The ministry also urged recipients of the circular to ensure its wide dissemination to all relevant stakeholders.

“You are requested to give this Circular the needed circulation. While thanking you for your usual cooperation and understanding, please accept the Hon. Minister’s warm regard”, the memo concluded.

