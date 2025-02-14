FG sets-up task team for land audits, rent collection

The Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development said it has established a task team in every state to audit the Ministry’s properties and lands, as well as oversee the collection of ground rent on these assets.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr Shuaib Belgore, made this known in a statement on Friday following an interactive session with Federal Controllers of Housing from the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory at the Ministry’s headquarters in Abuja.

The task team, according to Belgore, will comprise the Federal Controller in each state, representatives from the state government, and the Federal Housing Authority, with the Surveyor-General of the Federation serving as Chairman.

He emphasised that the initiative aims to enhance oversight and ensure efficiency in managing the Ministry’s assets.

“Field audits and professional oversight will ensure quality and efficiency,” Belgore stated.

He further highlighted the importance of regular supervision and open communication among controllers to keep the Ministry updated on housing-related activities across various states.

To improve the task team’s effectiveness, Belgore assured that necessary resources would be provided to facilitate their work.

Additionally, a portion of the revenue generated from ground rent collection would be allocated for fieldwork and evaluation.

Belgore stressed that the success of the Ministry’s objectives would depend on teamwork, diligence, and effective project execution, noting that “the Ministry’s effectiveness depends significantly on the collaboration and dedication of its state housing controllers.”

Recognising the key role played by Federal Controllers in coordinating housing projects, Belgore emphasised that effective project management is best learned through hands-on field experience rather than office-based oversight.

He also expressed concerns about human resource challenges within the Ministry, pointing out that many officers were nearing retirement.

To address this, Belgore announced plans to engage experienced professionals and implement training and mentoring programmes, with Federal Controllers expected to take a leading role in mentoring new officers.

PUNCH reports that the Federal Controllers, during the session, urged the Ministry to renew contracts for facility managers overseeing housing projects in various states, warning that failure to do so could expose project sites to vandalism.

Earlier, the Director of Human Resources at the Ministry, Akinola Adeshina, explained that the meeting was convened at the request of the Permanent Secretary to strengthen collaboration between the Ministry’s headquarters and the Federal Controllers

