FG sets up panel on FCE Akoka crisis

The Federal Government has inaugurated a special visitation panel to investigate and resolve the lingering institutional crisis at the Federal College of Education (Technical), Akoka.

The 10-member panel to resolve the crisis in the school was inaugurated on Tuesday in Abuja by the Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa.

Alausa explained that the panel’s formation followed a report submitted by the Governing Council of the College, which documented a prolonged crisis that had severely disrupted academic and administrative operations at the institution.

He described the government’s action as a decisive step toward addressing the crisis holistically and restoring discipline, accountability, and effective governance at the College, as well as at other tertiary institutions facing similar issues.

He said: “This is not a fault-finding mission driven by sentiment.

“It is a structured intervention aimed at restoring institutional integrity and creating an environment conducive to learning and academic growth.

“The panel has been given a two-week deadline to submit its findings and recommendations to the ministry.”

Reaffirming the Federal Government’s commitment to strengthening institutional credibility under the Renewed Hope Agenda, Alausa urged members of the panel to approach their task with diligence, fairness, and a strong sense of national duty.

Responding on behalf of the panel, the Chairman, Mohammed Abubakar (SAN), pledged a thorough and impartial investigation into the crisis at the institution.

Abubakar said: “I am accepting this knowing fully well that it is a very important responsibility.

“I assure you that we will leave no stone unturned in getting to the root of the problem.”

He commended the minister for his foresight in constituting the panel and lauded the selection of experienced professionals to handle the assignment.

He also assured the minister, the commission for Colleges of Education, and all stakeholders that the panel would discharge its duties with integrity, objectivity, and professionalism.

The panel has been tasked with examining the background and nature of the crisis, investigating the role of staff unions, and assessing the actions of both former and acting Provosts.

It is also expected to identify individuals involved in misconduct and evaluate the College’s internal disciplinary mechanisms, among other responsibilities.

Members of the panel include Prof. Faruk Haruna, Dr. Adamu Kwami, Dr. Ismail Aidatu, Dr. Smart Olubeko, Dr. Danladi Misheliza, Omotayo Adeyemi, Peters Adeyemi, Godwin Egbunefu, and Etu Samuel.

