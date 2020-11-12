The Federal Government is set to reopen the Kano and Port Harcourt International Airports three months after it opened the Lagos and Abuja airports to international flights.

Musa Nuhu, the Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority, said this during a briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Nuhu, the two airports will be reopened when the twin issues of ICT infrastructure and adequate number of staff to man the airports have been provided.

Nuhu said the reopening of the two airports became necessary to decongest the Lagos and Abuja airports and subsequently make travels more convenient for passengers.

He said NCAA was waiting for the Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID) to provide the needed ICT infrastructure while the Port Health Services were already working to provide an adequate number of staff.

Nuhu did not, however, disclose the exact date of the reopening, although he said it would be soon.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the Federal Government had announced the resumption of international flights from the Abuja and Lagos airports on September 5.