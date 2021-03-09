The Federal Government says it has concluded plans to reopen the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport, Kano for international flight operations.

The Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, said this when he received a high powered delegation from Kano State, led by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Sirika further said all that was necessary for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport would be fast-tracked to ensure that its resumption was sooner than later.

According to him, the continued suspension of international flights to and from the airport was denying the Ministry and its agencies a lot of revenue.

He said: “The suspension did not economically make sense for government to spend so much money as it has done in the airport and just decide to leave it inoperative.

“With the attendant degeneration on infrastructure, redundancy amongst operational staff, revenue losses, hardship to travellers, amongst others.

“The decision to suspend international flights to and from the airport, like the ones in Enugu and Port Harcourt, were for health and security reasons.”

Sirika said the hardship to the users of the airport, passengers and service providers alike had been immensely considered.

The Minister, therefore, pledged to fast-track the resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

Sirika, however, urged Kano residents to create activities that would make the airport more viable through increased passenger traffic.

Earlier, Ganduje said he was in the ministry to show appreciation to the Federal Government, led by President Muhammadu Buhari, for the completion of the international wing of the Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport.

Ganduje appealed to the Minister for the resumption of international flight operations at the airport.

The governor articulated pronounced worry over the effect of the continued suspension of international flights to and from the airport by passengers and service providers.

“Kano State Government has put in place all that was necessary to make the state healthy for flights, including mobilisation of the populace for the COVID-19 vaccinations,” he added.

In a similar development, Ganduje also appealed to the Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Richard Adebayo, to rehabilitate trade fair complex in Kano with all necessary facilities.

The Governor, who made the appeal when he visited the Minister, commended him for finding time to visit Kano recently to promote entrepreneurship.

“It is obvious Kano State is now true economic centre of the northern region. Also, we want to thank President Muhammadu Buhari for the ongoing railway project in the region,” he said.

Responding, Adebayo said the Ministry would look into the way of advancing national economy by partnering with the Kano Chamber of Commerce.

The delegation included some members of the Kano State House of Assembly, representatives of the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, and members of the Kano Chamber of Commerce.