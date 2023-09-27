FG set to boost investment in climate change, infrastructural development 

The Federal Government has urged stakeholders of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) to work closely to advance investment in infrastructural development and climate change.

Ambassador Bolaji Akinremi, Director, Economic, Trade and Investment, Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said this Tuesday in Abuja.

He spoke at the inter-ministerial meeting centered on preparation for the Africa Infrastructure, Climate Change and Investment Summit (AICIS) + Exhibition, to hold from October 30 to November 2, 2023 in Washington DC, U.S.

He commended the planning committee for the AICIS + Exhibition initiative, describing it as worthy to promote investment in climate change and infrastructure development.

Akinremi said: “Past government administration did their best and now, the new administration has shown it will really focus on infrastructure.

“So we need to take this very seriously, I want you to look into it, if it has anything to do with your MDAs.

“You have a lot to say on this matter; some of us were there when the Paris Agreement was signed and you know the battle we have to go through now.”

Speaking, Mr Moses Owharo, Chairman, Planning and Organising Committee of AICIS, said the support from MDAs had become important to tackle climate change and infrastructural deficit issues.

He identified climate change issues to include electricity power generation, alternative energy, hydro-electric facility for agricultural purpose, water/dam to fight deforestation in Africa till 2028.

According to him, others are environmental impact assessment on climate, soil, livestock, fauna, green vegetation and green belt replenishment.

“These are global issues and of national concern, because climate change and infrastructural deficit cut across states and local communities.

“The main goal of the programme is for Africa infrastructural development and Climate Change funding that the government may not be able to cover.

“Maybe due to shortage of resources they can access funding; this is the main reason we want to go to the U.S., and mobilise for such a fund.

“This fund will be focused solely for Africa and will be used to tackle issues faced in Africa,” Owharo said.

Also speaking, Ambassador Fatima Joshua, Vice-President of Nigerians in Diaspora (NIDO) Asia, commended the initiative saying more would be done to encourage relevant support.

Joshua, also Member of AICIS Planning/Organising Committee said, “We have been pursuing the cause in the U.S., to see how we can have medical support in Nigeria.

“Now we have two fleet of containers loaded with medical equipment given to us freely to bring to Nigeria.

“To support communities having health crises and where there is no adequate hospital, we have talked to many nations and they are ready to support us.”

The meeting was attended by stakeholders of MDAs, diplomatic community, Nigeria Immigration Service and AICIS planning committee.