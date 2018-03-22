FG seeks forfeiture of Ekweremadu’s 22 properties

The Federal Government has applied to the Federal High Court in Abuja for an order of temporary forfeiture of about 22 properties allegedly owned by Deputy Senate President Ike Ekweremadu in Abuja, London, United States of America and Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

In the ex-parte application filed on Wednesday by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, Ekweremadu is accused of breaching the Code of Conduct for public officers by allegedly failing to declare about 22 properties in his last assets declaration form.

The application, filed pursuant to Sections 330 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 8 of the Recovery of Public Property (Special Provisions) Act and Section 44 (2)(k) of the Constitution, seeks mainly an order for interim forfeiture of the properties to the Federal Government.

The ex-parte application was filed for the SPIPRPP by Festus Keyamo (SAN).

It prays the court for an order “temporarily attaching/forfeiting the properties listed in Schedule B hereunder to the Federal Government of Nigeria, pending the conclusion of further inquiry/investigation by the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property and/or possible arraignment of the respondent (Ekeremadu)”.

The grounds relied on by the applicant include that the properties listed in Schedule A hereunder were the properties declared by the Respondent in his Assets Declaration Form at the Code of Conduct Bureau.

It stated that investigation/inquiries have revealed that the properties listed in Schedule B also belong to the respondent and so belonged to him when he declared his assets in Schedule A.

The applicant added that the properties listed in Schedule B were not declared in Ekweremadu’s assets declaration form.

It added that preliminary investigation by the applicant reveals that a prima facie case of a breach of code of conduct for public officers had been made out against the respondent.

Those in Abuja

•No. 11, Evans Enwerem Street, Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja.

•Plot 2633 Kyami, Abuja.

•Housing Estate (Plot 1106 CRD, Cadastral Zone 07-07, Lugbe, Abuja.

•Plot 2782 Asokoro Extension, Abuja.

•Houses at Citi Park Estate, Gwagwalada, Abuja.

•Plot 1474 Cadastral Zone BD6, Mabushi, Abuja.

•Congress Court, Abuja.

•Flat 1, Block D25, Athletics Street, (24th Street) Games Village, Abuja.

•Plot 66, 64 Crescent, Gwarimpa Estate, Abuja.

Those in London

•Flat 4 Varsity Court, Harmer Street, WIH 4NW, London.

•52 Ayleston Avenue, NW6 7AB, London.

In Dubai:

•Room 1903, The Address Hotel, Downtown Dubai.

•The Address Boulevard, 3901, Dubai

•2 Flats of Burij Side Boulevard (the signature), Dubai

•Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/1/114, Dubai.

•Emirate Gardens Apartment No. EGG1/115, Dubai.

•Apartment No. DFB/12/B 1204, Park Towers, Dubai.

•Flat 3604, MAG214, Dubai.

•Villa No 148, Maeen 1, The Lakes Emirates Hills, Dubai.

4) In USA:

•4507 Stella Street, Bellavida Estate Kissime, Florida, USA.

•2747 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA.

•2763 Club Cortile Circle, Kissime, Florida, USA

The Fed Govt added listed the properties declared by Ekweremadu in his assets declaration form of June 5, 2015, as contained in Schedule A to its application to include:

•5 Bedroom Duplex & Boys Quarters, House A40 Apo Quarters, Apo, Abuja (purportedly acquired with a loan of N13.5 Million from Bank PHB);

•10 Bedroom House with Guest Chalet & Boy Quarters, 2 Jim Nwobodo Street, Apo, Abuja (purportedly acquired with a mortgage loan of N412, 200, 000.00 from Aso Savings & Loan);

•7 Bedroom House with Pent House & Boy quarters, Plot 147A Mabushi, Abuja (purportedly valued at N3, 471, 922.1 acquired with salaries & allowances);

•2 RM Apartment, MAG 214 Dubai (purportedly bought for $ 50,000.00);

•4 Bedroom Town House, The Lake Dubai (purportedly bought for $20,000.00);

•4 RM Town House, Florida (he claims he bought this House from a loan of $155,000.00 gotten from PHB)

•Plots 2 & 10, Republic Layout, Enugu (undeveloped land, purportedly valued at N4 Million);

•Plot 1518, Maitama Extension, Abuja undeveloped land (purportedly valued at N10 Million);

•Plot 2882, Asokoro Extension, Abuja (purportedly valued at N13 Million);

•2 RM Apartment, Burjside Boulevard, Dubai, UAE (he claims he bought it for $250,000.00);

•One Room Apartment, Emirate Garden, Dubai, UAE (He claims he bought it for $60,000.00);

•Park Tower, Dubai, UAE (He claims he bought it for $250,000.00);

•3 Room Town House (2), Club Corticle, Orlando, USA (he claims he bought this property for $200,000.00);

•4 Room House, Plot 1496 AI Thannyah, Fourth, Dubai, UAE (he claims he bought this property for $250,000.00);

•4 Bedroom Terrace House, Games Village;

•6 Bedroom Storey House & Boys Quarters, Amachara MPU, Enugu;

•4 Bedroom House and Boy Quarters, Federal Housing Estate, Enugu;

•3000 Square Meters of undeveloped land at Amachara, MPU, Enugu;

•5 Hectares of land, Tutu District, Abuja.

The government also gave details of Ekweremadu’s investments in and outside the country to include:

•5, 100,000 – Citi Park Luxury Hotels Ltd (purportedly valued at N350 Million);

•8, 000, 000 – Prime & Power Media Ltd ((purportedly valued at N30 Million);

•300,000,000 – Bety Air Ltd ((purportedly valued at N5 Million);

•40, 000 – Prime & Power Konsult Ltd ((purportedly valued at N42 Million);

•50,000 – Power Properties Ltd (purportedly valued at N50 Million);

•70,000 – Spider Construction Ltd (purportedly valued at N35 Million).

In his assets declaration form on June 1, 2007, Ekweremadu was said to have declared the properties and investments listed below:

•4 Bedroom Terrace House, Games Village, Abuja

•A Storey Building at Amachara (MPU) (Country home)

•A Storey Building & Boy Quarters with Boys Quarters at Federal Housing, Enugu;

•Apo Legislative Quarters, Apo, Abuja;

•2644.60 Square meters of undeveloped Land at Asokoro, Abuja;

•1000.577 Square meters, Kurubuma Layout, Abuja

•3000 Square meters, Amachara MPU.

•40, 000 – Prime & Power Konsult Ltd (purportedly valued at N40 Million);

•50,000 – Prime Properties Ltd (purportedly valued at N50 Million);

•70,000 – Spider Construction Ltd (purportedly valued at N36 Million).