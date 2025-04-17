FG secures release of six Nigerian tourists detained in Cape Verde

The Federal Government says it has successfully secured the release of six Nigerian tourists who were detained in Cape Verde on false allegations of trafficking.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the release in a press statement signed by its Spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the women have been released and have departed Cape Verde.

It further disclosed that the Nigerian Mission in Guinea Bissau engaged Cape Verdean authorities to facilitate the release of the women.

According to the ministry, the six Nigerian tourists had travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday but were unfortunately detained on unfounded allegations of trafficking, which were later proven to be false.

The Ministry expressed its satisfaction with the outcome and reiterated its commitment to protecting the rights and welfare of Nigerian citizens abroad.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs wishes to happily inform you that the Nigerian nationals (ladies) who were detained in Cape Verde have all been released and have left the country, too.

“The Ministry engaged Cape Verde authorities via our Mission in Guinea Bissau to secure their release.

“The six ladies travelled to Cape Verde for a holiday and were unfortunately detained on allegations of trafficking, which turned out to be false,” the statement read.

