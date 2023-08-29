FG secures release of 139 Nigerians from Libya prisons, evacuates them home

The Federal Government with the support of the International Organization for Migration on Monday evacuated 139 Nigerian irregular migrants freed from detention centers across Libya.

Ambassador Kabiru Musa, Charge D’Affaires En Titre, made this development known in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

The Ambassador said that the exercise seeks to ensure that no Nigerian is abandoned abroad for migration offences.

According to Musa, the evacuees, comprising 85 males, 51 females, two children and one infant, were expected to arrive at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday evening.

He said: “The Nigerian Mission in Libya with support from the IOM again secured the release of 139 irregular Nigerian Migrants who were in detention centers in Libya and have facilitated their return home.

“This is the third exercise we are conducting within the past one month, and the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that none of its citizens is left stranded abroad.

“The 139 evacuees departed Mitiga International Airport, Tripoli aboard chartered flight No. UZ 0189 on Monday afternoon and are expected to arrive Murtala Muhammed International Airport Lagos on Monday evening.

“We did not only evacuate them but also sensitized them on the dangers of irregular migration so that on return, they are to warn others against taking such dangerous routes.”