FG secures N250bn for light rail projects in Kaduna, Kano

The Federal Government has announced that it secured about N250 billion funding for development of light rail in Kaduna and Kano respectively.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris made this known at the World Press conference on Monday in Abuja.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu is interested in seeing massive development at the sub-national levels.

“Contrary to the perception being pushed at some quarters, this administration has demonstrated uncommon commitment to balanced and inclusive development since assuming office.

“The distribution of capital projects under President Bola Tinubu is equitable. No zone is taking a back seat.

“The Federal Government is actively going further to support various subnational infrastructure projects, for instance the light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna States, for which funding to the tune of N150 billion and N100 billion Naira respectively has been secured.

“Local Government Areas are also being fiscally reintegrated as catalysts for growth and development, with the financial autonomy that the President is determined to fully make operational,” Idris said.

The Minister explained that all state governments now receive multiples of the revenue they hitherto used to get from the federation account.

“Thanks to the increased headroom from the oil subsidy removal, the sub-national governments are now able to do a lot more and with less debt,” Idris said. (NAN)