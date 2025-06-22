FG secures approval for Air Peace to fly directly to Heathrow

The Federal Government has secured approval for the aviation authorities of the United Kingdom for Air Peace to fly directly to Heathrow Airport.

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, confirmed the development on Saturday evening in a tweet on his X handle.

Keyamo wrote in the tweet: “My dear compatriots, after many months of diplomatic exchanges and shuttles, insisting on our reciprocal rights under our Bilateral Air Services Agreement, we are pleased to announce that Nigeria has finally secured the coveted Heathrow slot for one of our flag carriers, @flyairpeace.

“We are committed to offering similar support to all our local operators, which is one of the focal points of the Renewed Hope Agenda of @officialABAT

“We are also committed to ensuring that whilst we support their businesses to grow, we hold them to the highest standards in terms of delivering quality services to the flying public.”

