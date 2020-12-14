The Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemi 111, has taken a swipe at the Federal Government for its handling of the security situation in the country.

The First Class monarch also condemned the lopsided treatment of Nigerians based on their area of origin, calling for the restructuring of the country.

Oba Adeyemi spoke on Monday when he received in his palace in Oyo town, Oyo State a group, South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA 2023), which is canvassing for the National Leader of the All Progressives Congress and a former Governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to emerge as the country’s president in 2023

The revered traditional ruler, who spoke in response to the speeches of leaders of the group, said: “I am very happy that you came.

“Joint arrangement is the best in any venture.

“Covenant is part of the law of retributive justice.

“In Nigeria, we forget so easily.

“Bandits have been killing people in the North Eastern part of Nigeria.

“We were there recently and bullets were flying over the roof where we stayed.

“We said we have defeated the Boko Haram technically, yet few days ago, many people were tied down and slaughtered like goats.

“This is unacceptable.

“To many people, this your move may be seen to be too early, but one thing is that Nigerians forget too easily.

“There must be federal system of government, but there is no sincerity in the politics of Nigeria and this is the reason we are in trouble.

“There is lack of faith in the arrangement of this country.

“We have not been fortunate with the kind of leadership we have been having.

“We have continued to make concession.

“Why?

“They removed history from the school curriculum.

“Why?

“Someone who scored 250 of 400 in JAMB (Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board examination) would not get University admission, while someone from another zone with 120 marks will get admission.

“This cannot continue.

“If a Queen is summoned by the House of Common in England, she must go.

“If an Oba does not see his children, why is he a father then?

“I support your mission.”

In has speech earlier, the Chairman of the Planning Committee of SWAGA 2023, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, who is also a a former Minister from Ekiti State, said: “We in Yorubaland believe that it is our right to have the President in 2023 because there has been an agreement for rotation of the presidency.

“We pray President Muhammadu Buhari should complete his eight-year term in peace and after him a Yoruba man should take over.

“I was the Media Adviser to late M.K.O. Abiola.

“Unless a son of Yoruba who knows how to do it properly is there, things might not work out fine.

“The capable hand we have in the South West is Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

“God has blessed us with him.

“Asiwaju did not send us and he has not told us he wants to be President, but we see him as a sellable product.

“We are starting the journey with inaugural meeting in Ibadan tomorrow.

“We are doing it here in Ibadan because we know Ibadan is the headquarters of Yorubaland.

“Chief Obafemi Awolowo started here and the region was developed during his time.

“As Yoruba sons, we must visit you and pay homage to receive prayers and support.

“We want you to be father to us in this journey.”

Among those who visited the Alaafin and the Olubadan of Ibadan, Oba Saliu Adetunji, with Adeyeye were Senator Ridwan Adesoji Akanbi (Oyo South), Hon. Abayomi Ogunnusi, Hon. Bosun Oladele (ex-Oyo Rep member), Kafilat Ogbara (Lagos), Hon. Oyetunde Ojo (Ekiti), Hon. Toba Goke, Hon. M. Muniru, Hon. Deji Jakande, Hon. Abegunde Abena (ex-SSG Ondo), Hon. Rotimi Makinde (Osun, Ife Federal Constituency), Hon. Suraju Ogundipe, Hon. A. Ogidan (Lagos) and Hon. Ahmed Olaofe.

Oba Adeyemi thereafter offered profuse prayers for the success of the movement as he said he felt honoured with the visit.

He urged the committee not to be afraid or waiver in their mission, saying a covenant had been entered into between him and the committee, while traditionally pouring libation and offering divination with kolanuts.