FG sacks pro-chancellor of FUHS, Otukpo for alleged misconducts

The federal government, on Wednesday, announced the removal of Engr. Ohieku Muhammed Salami, the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, Benue State.

The Minister of Education, Dr Tunji Alausa, who made the announcement in a statement released through the ministry’s Director, Press and Public Relations, Boriowo Folasade, said the removal was “due to actions unbecoming of his office and violations of established procedures.”

“The decision follows a series of unprofessional actions by Engr. Salami, including the suspension of the Vice-Chancellor without following the prescribed procedures, “the statement added.

It further explained that despite intervention by the education ministry and formal requests to rescind the unlawful suspension, Salami refused to comply, resorting to “abusive and threatening behaviour towards the ministry’s directors, including the Permanent Secretary.”

“The Minister of Education, Dr. Tunji Alausa, noted that such conduct undermines the Ministry’s supervisory role over the university and jeopardizes the institution’s stability and governance.

“In line with this decision, the Minister has requested the appointment of a new Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council for the Federal University of Health Sciences, Otukpo, to restore proper governance and ensure the university operates in accordance with the principles of law, due process, and accountability.

“All these changes are with immediate effect. This action reflects the Federal Government’s resolve to uphold good governance, the rule of law, and due process in the management of the nation’s universities, thereby ensuring their continued growth and development, “the statement further read.

Post Views: 1