The Minister of Power, Mamman Sale, on Tuesday announced the sack of Usman Mohammed as the Managing Director of the Transmission Company of Nigeria with immediate effect.

Sale, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Communications, Aaron Atimas, in Abuja, said it was part of the continued measures to reposition and improve performance of the nation’s power sector.

The Minister also announced other major changes at the TCN, including the appointment of Sule Abdulaziz as Mohammed’s replacement in acting capacity.

Sale also confirmed the appointment of four Directors who have been in acting position in the company.

They are: Victor Adewumi as Executive Director, Transmission Services Provider; M. Lawal, Executive Director, Independent Systems Operator; Ahmed lsa-Dutse, Executive Director, Finance and Accounts; and Justin Dodo, Executive Director, Human Resources and Corporate Services.

The minister said all the changes/appointments had been approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.