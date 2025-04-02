FG rolls out technology-driven reforms to curb academic fraud

The federal government has announced the rollout of the Nigeria Education Repository and Databank (NERD) programme, a $68.8 million technology-driven initiative aimed at eliminating substandard academic reports, fake certificates, and unearned honours in Nigeria’s education sector.

This was contained in the Declaration of Effectiveness approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and recently signed by Minister of Education Dr. Tunji Alausa.

According to Alausa, NERD is designed to enhance academic integrity, security, and national planning through digitization and verification mechanisms.

The NERD programme, fully financed by the private sector, is a national technology tool jointly owned by all post-secondary and tertiary institutions in Nigeria alongside regulatory bodies, including: National Universities Commission (NUC), National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), National Commission for Colleges of Education (NCCE), National Library of Nigeria

The Minister stated that NERD will be applicable across all higher education institutions, regardless of ownership—public, private, civilian, or military—as well as professional schools like nursing and agriculture colleges.

Each student’s final academic report must be deposited into a central national database after undergoing a mandatory anti-plagiarism check.

A National Credential Number (NCN) and a frame QR code will be affixed to all certificates, diplomas, and transcripts, making them instantly verifiable.

Fake degrees and phony academic qualifications will be eradicated, as the NCVS will serve as a systemic quality assurance check.

All admitted students post-JAMB will be required to register in the National Students’ Clearing House under the NERD system.

This will create a yearly national academic digital footprint, making it impossible for individuals to obtain fraudulent degrees or diplomas.

The system will enhance national planning by accurately tracking student progress.

The Federal Government has approved the creation of NERD-indexed journals to reduce reliance on foreign publication platforms such as SCOPUS and SCImago.

These journals will provide a credible national alternative for Nigerian scholars and institutions, lowering publication costs and preventing capital flight.

The journals will be recognized for career advancement, promotions, and academic research.

To ensure smooth execution, FEC has constituted a Governing Council for the NERD programme, chaired by the Minister of Education.

Also Read

Other members include: Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Education, Executive Secretaries of NUC, NBTE, and NCCE, National Librarian, National Library of Nigeria, Heads of Vice Chancellors, Rectors, and Provosts Associations, CEO of Nigeria Data Protection Commission, CEO and Secretary of NERD Limited.

Acknowledging potential challenges in transitioning to the new system, Alausa assured that comprehensive training and support would be provided to educators and institutions.

“With any new system comes a learning curve, but we are committed to making this transition smooth and effective. The NERD project will be transformative, promoting a quality education ecosystem in Nigeria,” he said.

The Minister urged the public to embrace the transformation, stating that NERD officially takes effect nationwide from February 4, 2025, as approved by FEC.

Pursuant to Article 6.1.22 of the National Policy on NERD, the NUC, NBTE, and NCCE will formally communicate FEC’s directives to all governing councils and tertiary institution managements.

Post Views: 21