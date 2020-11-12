The Federal Government says it has initiated viable power infrastructure development projects to enhance quality power generation, transmission and distribution in the country.

The Minister of Power, Sale Mamman, stated this on Thursday at the inauguration of a 150MVA, 330/132/34.5KV power transformer at Kumbotso substation in Kano State.

The transformer was installed at the substation by the Transmission Company of Nigeria to enhance its operations.

Mamman said the transformer was installed to replace the one lost in 2019.

He said the Kumbotso substation had four transformers feeding Kano, Jigawa, Katsina, parts of Yobe and Bauchi states as well as Niger Republic.

“In 2019, TCN lost one of the 150MVA transformers, causing load suppression which affected bulk supply to some distribution feeders.

“The new 150MVA, 330/132/34.5kV power transformer will increase the substation’s capacity by 120MW.

“This will take care of the suppressed load caused by earlier transformer loss in the substation and also increase TCN’s grid capacity,” he said.

According to him, the Federal Government is currently executing various power infrastructure development projects in different parts of the country.

Mamman reiterated the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards improving power supply in the country.

Also speaking, Idris Garba, the Kano State Commissioner for Works and Transport, lauded the gesture, adding that it would improve power supply and industrial development in the state.

Garba also commended Buhari for the implementation of viable projects aimed at boosting the social and economic development of the state.

The commissioner urged the TCN to initiate more projects to address energy crisis in the state