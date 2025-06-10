FG responsible for Labour Party crisis — Obi

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, has accused the Federal Government of being responsible for the crisis rocking the party.

The former two-term governor of Anambra State levelled the accusation when he featured on an Arise Television programme on Monday.

Obi said: “This is what you get, always.

“Right?

“This is what you always get in Nigeria because we now live in a country of propaganda and lies – and they manufacture it.

“The problem we have in the Labour Party is a problem instigated and sustained by the government of today.

“I don’t need to tell you when you have a party chairman who calls a state governor a dwarf and dwarf thinking.

“Forget about me.

“He’s not weak.

“Okay, I’m weak, but he’s not weak.

“Is every other person there weak?

“So we’re not sincere with ourselves.

“You speak the truth and they call you names.

“And we now live in a country of propaganda and lies.

“They are trying to put problems everywhere.

“They want to even put problems in families.”

